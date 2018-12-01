American Landmarks stamps among new Scott number listings

Apr 12, 2019, 8 AM

The 2019 United States $7.35 Joshua Tree stamp is among the latest batch of items that now have Scott catalog numbers.

Scott Catalog News by Charles Snee

Another month has passed, and that means it’s time to reveal another batch of new Scott catalog numbers.



The editors of the Scott catalogs each month assign catalog numbers to new issues from the United States, United Nations and postal services from around the world.

The new Scott numbers detailed here are for U.S. stamps issued during the past month. New Scott numbers for worldwide stamps are given in the Scott New Listings Update in the expanded monthly issue of Linn’s Stamp News.



Included in this month’s listings are Scott numbers for the new 2019 Flag coil and booklet stamps. Also Scott official are the $7.35 Joshua Tree Priority Mail stamp, $7.35 Joshua Tree Priority Mail stamped envelope and $25.50 Bethesda Fountain Priority Mail Express stamp.

What do these Scott numbers signify? In short, these stamps’ place in upcoming editions of the 2020 Scott catalogs.

Having these numbers handy will allow you to easily locate these stamps in the catalogs and learn about their production and values.

Now that you have some context, here are the new U.S. Scott numbers:

Scott Number Description

United States

5340 (50c) Chinese New Year

5341 (15c) People Wearing Uncle Sam’s Hats coil stamp, serpentine die cut 11 vert.

5342 (55c) Flag coil (Ashton-Potter printing), serpentine die cut 9½ horiz., microprinted “USPS” at lower flag grommet

5343 (55c) Flag coil (Banknote printing), serpentine die cut 11 horiz., microprinted “USPS” to right of sixth red flag stripe

5344 (55c) Flag booklet stamp (Ashton-Potter printing), serpentine die cut 10¾x11¼ on 2 or 3 sides, microprinted “USPS” at upper left corner of flag

a. Convertible booklet pane of 20

5345 (55c) Flag booklet stamp (Banknote printing), serpentine die cut 10¾x11¼ on 2 or 3 sides, microprinted “USPS” to right of sixth red flag stripe

a. Convertible booklet pane of 20

5346 (70c) California Dogface Butterfly

5347 $7.35 Joshua Tree

5348 $25.50 Bethesda Fountain

5349 (55c) Gregory Hines

U698 $7.35 Joshua Tree stamped envelope

All of the numbers will appear in the Catalogue Update section of the March 18, 2019, Linn’s Stamp News. For further information contact Martin J. Frankevicz.

Connect with Linn’s Stamp News:

Sign up for our newsletter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter