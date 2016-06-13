Monday Morning Brief | American Philatelic Society election results

Jun 13, 2016, 4 AM

Watch as Linn’s Stamp News editorial director Donna Houseman reports on the results of the recent American Philatelic Society election, and she also discusses Linn’s coverage of World Stamp Show-NY 2016 held May 28-June 4 in New York City.

Full video transcript:

Good morning and welcome to the Monday Morning Brief for June 13.

On June 7, the American Philatelic Society announced the results of the 2016 election of officers of the APS board of directors and the American Philatelic Research Library board of trustees.

Mick Zais will assume the office of president of the APS, which bills itself as “the largest nonprofit organization for stamp collectors in the world.” Zais will replace current APS president Stephen Reinhard, who chose not to run for re-election. Reinhard will assume the position of immediate past president, currently held by Wade Saadi, who will leave the board in August.

The new officers will begin their terms Aug. 6 during the APS Stampshow in Portland, Ore.

Patricia (Trish) Kaufmann, Jeff Shapiro and Robert Zeigler were elected to the APS board of vice presidents. Current APRL trustee Bruce Marsden will assume the position of APS treasurer. Steve Zwillinger and Kristin Patterson were elected to the APRL board of trustees.

Filling the four open seats for directors-at-large are Peter McCann, Mark Schwartz, Rich Drews and Michael Bloom.

Hugh Lawrence was elected APRL founder/patron by the founders, patrons, and fellows of the APRL.

The APS reports that 3,961 ballots were cast in the election, and 3,951 were declared valid.

Linn’s Stamp News editors were on the floor each day of World Stamp Show-NY 2016 to report on the many happenings and events of this magnificent show. The show took place May 28-June 4 in New York City.

Linn’s published three show special editions during the show. If you were unable to attend the show, Linn’s is bringing the show to you in stories and pictures. Learn about the Jenny Invert error that sold for more than $1 million, the recently recovered Jenny Invert error that had been stolen and missing for more than 60 years, first-day ceremonies and other show event. You can now view the three show special editions on Linns.com.

For more pictures from the show, also visit Linn’s on Facebook and Twitter.

For Linn’s Stamp News and Scott catalogs, I’m Donna Houseman. Enjoy your week in stamps.