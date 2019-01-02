American Philatelic Society plans Feb. 16 candidates forum

Jan 24, 2019, 9 PM

The American Philatelic Society will hold a candidates forum on Feb. 16 ahead of the elections for its board of directors and board officers. Voters in this election will also be choosing two new representatives to join the American Philatelic Research Li

By Michael Baadke

With elections for the American Philatelic Society board of directors and board officers just a few months away, the society will hold a candidates forum on Feb. 16.

The presentation will take place at 10:30 a.m. (Mountain Time) at the Mesa Convention Center during the APS Ameristamp Expo in Mesa, Ariz.

Admission to the stamp show is free.

The forum will follow the APS general and town hall meeting in the convention center’s conference theater.

The APS board consists of the president, a board of three vice presidents, one secretary, one treasurer, four directors at large and the immediate past president.

As of Jan. 22, the APS website listed one nominated candidate for each open position on the APS board.

The nominees are all incumbents currently serving in the position for which they have been nominated for new terms.

Those nominees are Robert Zeigler of Indianapolis, Ind., for president; Cheryl Ganz of Winfield, Ill., Patricia Kaufmann of Lincoln, Del., and Jeff Shapiro of Fayville, Mass., for the board of vice presidents; Stephen Schumann of Hayward, Calif., for secretary; Bruce Marsden of Short Hills, N.J., for treasurer; and Michael Bloom of Portland, Ore., Rich Drews of Palatine, Ill., Peter McCann of University Park, Fla., and Mark Schwartz of Philadelphia, Pa., for directors at large.

Voters in this election will also be choosing two new representatives to join the American Philatelic Research Library board of trustees.

Two candidates have been nominated thus far for the two open positions: Greg S. Galletti of Mount Airy, Md., and Melanie G. Rogers of Chicago, Ill.

The APRL trustees each serve a six-year term, and the APS board members each serve a three-year term.

The window for candidate nominations and seconds officially closes March 31. The election ballot will be included in the May issue of the American Philatelist, with voting closing at noon on June 8.

Founded in 1886, the APS is the largest nonprofit organization for stamp collectors in the world.

With some three miles of shelving for books and journals, the American Philatelic Research Library is housed with the APS offices in the American Philatelic Center in Pennsylvania’s Centre County.

Additional information is available at www.stamps.org, or contact the American Philatelic Society, 100 Match Factory Place, Bellefonte, PA 16823.

