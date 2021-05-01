US Stamps
American Philatelic Society seeks input on revised judging manual
By Michael Baadke
Interested collectors and exhibitors are now able to view and comment on revised guidelines for judging philatelic exhibits at American Philatelic Society World Series of Philately National shows.
As reported in the April 4 Linn’s, those guidelines were under discussion by the APS Committee on Accreditation of National Exhibitions and Judges (CANEJ).
A 71-page draft of the 7th edition of the Manual of Philatelic Judging and Exhibiting has been posted to the APS website.
The manual can be read or downloaded as a PDF document.
The website includes an e-mail address and a postal address where comments can be sent.
All comments must be received by May 1 to be considered by the committee for inclusion in the draft.
APS Executive Director Scott English told Linn’s Stamp News that the manual should be completed by July 1, but will not be considered by the APS board until Aug. 3, at the board of directors meeting in Portland, Ore., during APS Stampshow 2016.
If approved, training will take place before the manual takes effect Jan. 1, 2017.
