American Philatelic Society team visits Dayton Stamp Club

Philatelic Foreword by Jay Bigalke

When traveling, look up the meeting schedule for a local stamp club.

At least that was the thought a team from the American Philatelic Society had while making the journey from State College, Pa., to St. Louis, Mo., in late March to attend the stamp show there.

After APS executive director Scott English contacted the Dayton Stamp Club, the club put together a special meeting just for their visit. Approximately 15 club members attended, including me because it was just a short drive from home.

The meeting lasted about an hour with remarks by Scott Tiffney, director of information services and librarian of the American Philatelic Research Library, along with comments and a question-and-answer session run by English.

APS chief administrative officer Jeff Krantweiss was also in attendance.

English covered a wide range of topics, but one of his main talking points was about his goal to challenge the hobby because he believes in it.

Among the initiatives for 2023 that he mentioned was doing “ask me anything” video meetings, which will give members a chance to connect more with APS leadership.

He also shared news of a potential online seminar series to take place during the winter months, something with a summer seminar feel but virtual. The APS recently purchased technology that will make broadcasting meetings and courses online much easier and plans on using it for the first time at the show in

St. Louis.

In his remarks, Tiffney gave an overview of the library’s collection and also spoke about efforts to digitize different society journals to add to the digital library.

For more information on the APS, visit online.

