World Stamps
American Topical Association offers free snowflakes checklist
By Linn’s Staff
The American Topical Association is offering a free checklist of snowflakes on stamps from around the world.
According to the ATA website, the tradition of the holiday gift of a free checklist is a “way of contributing to holiday celebrations and a spirit of festivity and joy.”
This year’s checklist includes stamps featuring snowflakes either as the main theme or along with an associated topic.
“We invite you to download the list and enjoy collecting beautiful stamps for this timely topic,” said Jennifer Miller, the executive director of the ATA.
The snowflakes list is available to download at the ATA website.
The ATA was founded in 1949 to bring together people who enjoy collecting postage stamps by topics. One of the resources available to its members is a database of topically indexed stamps of the world. Members have access (for a nominal fee) to checklists of stamps that match a huge variety of topics.
For more information about the ATA, visit the website, or write to the American Topical Association, Box 2143, Greer, SC 29652-2143.
