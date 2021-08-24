American Topical Association to offer free virtual programs

Dec 30, 2021, 9 AM

In the second presentation of Warm Up to Topicals, Jean Wang will provide deeper insight into the 2020 Canadian Medical Groundbreakers stamp series.

By David Hartwig

The American Topical Association will offer free virtual programs as part of a Warm Up to Topicals series during the first quarter of 2022. The programs will be conducted through the online meeting platform Zoom.

The eight programs will cover a range of topics, including Dr. Seuss, umbrellas and the 1920 Olympics.

“The 2022 slate of ATA Warm Up to Topicals programs provides an easy way for stamp collectors to be inspired to try new areas of their hobby and to explore the stories their own stamps and covers have to tell,” ATA president Dawn Hamman said.

The first program of the series, “Dr. Seuss Goes to War and Before,” will take place Jan. 11 at 6 p.m. Gregg Philipson will explore the author’s earlier years as a cartoonist for businesses and magazines through his service as a major in the U.S. Army during World War II.

The ATA website calls Philipson “one of the foremost collectors of World War II related and Jewish historical artifacts in the country.”

The second program will start at 4 p.m. Jan. 15. Here, hematologist and leukemia researcher Jean Wang will take a deeper look into the 2020 Canadian Medical Groundbreakers stamp series in the presentation “Canadian Medical Groundbreakers: Concept to Design.”

Wang is a member of Canada Post’s Stamp Advisory Committee. She is also the Royal Philatelic Society of Canada delegate to the International Federation of Philately thematic commission and is on the board of directors of the Vincent Graves Greene Philatelic Research Foundation.

Those interested can register for any or all of the programs on the Warm Up to Topicals webpage. Registration is free for both ATA members and the general public. All times given are in the Eastern time zone.

