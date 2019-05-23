Americover FDC show July 26-28 in St. Louis

Jul 10, 2019, 8 AM

The American First Day Cover Society will host its 64th annual Americover show July 26-28 in downtown St. Louis. The show theme is the 50th anniversary of the first manned moon landing.

By Linn’s staff

The American First Day Cover Society will host its 64th annual Americover show July 26-28 at the Renaissance St. Louis Airport Hotel, 9801 Natural Bridge Road, St. Louis, Mo.

New collectors, noncollectors and experienced philatelists are welcome. Show hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.

A dedication ceremony for the United States Moon Landing Anniversary forever stamps will take place at 11 a.m. Friday.

The show theme is the 50th anniversary of the first manned moon landing, and there will be a special show cachet and cancel each day.

In the main bourse, more than a dozen dealers will offer stamps and covers, as well as other collectibles, for sale.

From 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday, there will be a cachetmakers’ bourse with 12 participants.

The show also will have a youth table.

Americover will present approximately 144 frames of exhibits, which will be judged by a team of five American Philatelic Society accredited judges. Because the focus of Americover is first-day covers, a majority of the exhibited material will be FDCs.

Exhibit competition winners will be recognized on Saturday morning at the AFDCS business meeting.

A World Series of Philately show, the multi-frame grand award winner at Americover 2019 will be eligible for the Champion of Champions competition at the APS Stampshow 2020 Aug. 20-23 in Hartford, Conn.

If six or more single-frame exhibits are entered, the grand award winner will be eligible for the Single Frame Champion of Champions competition at the St. Louis Stamp Expo in St. Louis March 27-29, 2020.

A sightseeing excursion to downtown St. Louis has been arranged for July 25, the Thursday before Americover opens. A $65 fee covers transportation by bus from the show hotel to downtown St. Louis, a 35-minute movie Monument to the Dream, a tram ride to the top of the Gateway Arch, and a 1-hour riverboat cruise on the Mississippi River.

The trip will span 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., and advance registration is required.

Show attendees can also sign up for several dinners. Advance registration is encouraged. Events include the president’s banquet, which honors the 2018 cachet award winners on Friday night; and a buffet meal on Saturday following the cachetmakers’ bourse. On Sunday, attendees may choose to attend the post-show dinner, at a location to be determined.

The show is expected to include a number of meetings and speakers. As of this writing, the show website did not include a detailed show schedule or list of events.

In the hospitality suite in the Renaissance St. Louis Airport Hotel, there will be a silent auction with 128 lots up for bid. Bidders who cannot attend are encouraged to contact Foster Miller by email at fmillerfdc@yahoo.com if they wish to bid remotely.

To find out more about the Americover show, visit the AFDCS website.

