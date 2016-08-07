Americover show in conjunction with APS for summer Stampshow 2020 in Hartford, Conn.

May 3, 2021, 7 PM

By Linn’s Staff

The American First Day Cover Society, the world’s largest nonprofit organization of FDC collectors, will hold its Americover 2020 stamp and cover show in conjunction with the American Philatelic Society’s Stampshow 2020 in Hartford, Conn., Aug. 20-23.

According to the AFDCS, all the familiar features of an Americover show will be included: a strong emphasis on FDC exhibits, dealers specializing in FDCs, a pre-show tour of sites and attractions in the Hartford area, a post-show dinner, the AFDCS president’s banquet, announcement of the annual cachet contest winners, a hospitality suite, FDC auctions, and a program of meetings and seminars.

“The AFDCS hopes to share the fun of Americover with the larger audience that attends Stampshow, while taking advantage of all that a large convention center show has to offer,” said Americover programming chair Foster Miller. “We look forward to a successful joint show in 2020.”

The agreement between the AFDCS and APS, announced at Ameristamp Expo in Birmingham, Ala., is only for 2020. It is a similar agreement to the one between the APS and the American Topical Association for 2018, when Stampshow and National Topical Stamp Show are held jointly in Columbus, Ohio, Aug. 9-12.

The AFDCS has been holding its own stand-alone show and convention annually since 1992. In 1993, the event was named Americover the following year.

The Americover exhibitions have had World Series of Philately status since 2005, and emphasize exhibits with predominantly FDCs.

The show is presented in a different part of the country each year. Americover 2018 will take place in the Atlanta area Aug. 3-5. The 2017 show was held near Cleveland, and the 2019 show will be in St. Louis.

Connect with Linn’s Stamp News:

Sign up for our newsletter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

For more information on the Americover shows, visit the AFDCS website, send an email to showinfo@afdcs.org or write the AFDCS at Box 16277, Tucson, AZ 85732-6277.