Ameristamp Expo show in Birmingham opens

Feb 23, 2018, 8 AM

By Michael Baadke

Ameristamp Expo 2018, the annual winter stamp show and American Philatelic Society convention, is underway in Birmingham, Ala.

The show opened at 10 a.m. Friday (Feb. 23) in the Birmingham Jefferson Convention Complex.

Admission is free, but registration at the show is required.

Ameristamp Expo is hosting approximately 30 dealers, a dozen societies, and has some 40 meetings and seminars planned.

The show hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday.

For additional information, visit the APS website.

Headlines