Ameristamp Expo show in Birmingham opens

Feb 23, 2018, 8 AM

Collectors crowd around the exhibit frames at the 2018 Ameristamp Expo in Birmingham, Ala.

Early visitors to the 2018 Ameristamp Expo in Birmingham, Ala., check out the offerings at the R.G. Stamps & Covers booth. The show runs through Feb. 25 at the Birmingham Jefferson Convention Complex.

By Michael Baadke

Ameristamp Expo 2018, the annual winter stamp show and American Philatelic Society convention, is underway in Birmingham, Ala.

The show opened at 10 a.m. Friday (Feb. 23) in the Birmingham Jefferson Convention Complex.

Admission is free, but registration at the show is required.

Ameristamp Expo is hosting approximately 30 dealers, a dozen societies, and has some 40 meetings and seminars planned.

The show hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday.

For additional information, visit the APS website.

Connect with Linn’s Stamp News:

Sign up for our newsletter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter