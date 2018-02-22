US Stamps
Ameristamp Expo show in Birmingham opens
By Michael Baadke
Ameristamp Expo 2018, the annual winter stamp show and American Philatelic Society convention, is underway in Birmingham, Ala.
The show opened at 10 a.m. Friday (Feb. 23) in the Birmingham Jefferson Convention Complex.
Admission is free, but registration at the show is required.
Ameristamp Expo is hosting approximately 30 dealers, a dozen societies, and has some 40 meetings and seminars planned.
The show hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday.
For additional information, visit the APS website.
Connect with Linn’s Stamp News:
Sign up for our newsletter
Like us on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter
MORE RELATED ARTICLES
Headlines
-
World StampsApr 27, 2023, 11 PM
British stamps celebrate May 6 coronation of King Charles III and his public service
-
US StampsApr 27, 2023, 5 PM
Missing light green of the 1969 United States Christmas stamp can fool collectors
-
World StampsApr 27, 2023, 12 PM
What’s new for 2024 Scott Standard Volume 2?
-
AuctionsApr 26, 2023, 4 PM
CIA Invert, Monaco overprint rarity in May 9-10 Cherrystone auction