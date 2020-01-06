Amos Media and Stanley Gibbons work together to offer philatelic supplies

Jun 1, 2020, 8 AM

This page of Hong Kong stamps from the author’s King George VI album by Stanley Gibbons is a work in progress.

Philatelic Foreword by Jay Bigalke

They say a rising tide lifts all boats and with that I am excited to share that Amos Media Co. and Stanley Gibbons in England are working together to bring some of the Gibbons product line to the United States for sale.

Other vendors previously stocked some of Gibbons’ supplies in the United States, but that hasn’t been the case for a number of years. In deciding to offer these popular products we had the collector in mind, taking away the stress of international shipping costs and currency exchange.

At the moment the selection includes a watermark detector, a range of stock books, and the hingeless versions of albums for stamps issued during the reigns of King Edward VII, George V and George VI.

“‘We are very pleased to be working hand-in-hand with Amos Media to make some of our most popular products even more accessible to North American philatelists and we look forward to a productive, long-lasting relationship with them,” Graham Shircore, Stanley Gibbons chief executive officer, said.

I have the six-album set for the stamps of King George VI, and I really enjoy it. I consider it a lifelong pursuit to work on filling these albums. So while they are still a bit sparse in some areas, I enjoy a challenge.

One of my favorite issues is Hong Kong’s 1941 set of six scenes stamps (Scott 168-173). A page from my album of those stamps is pictured nearby. I still have a few spaces to fill on that page.

At the moment, the KGVI album set is on back order, but we have an additional supply heading our way.

To find all the Stanley Gibbons products currently available, visit the Amos Advantage website and search for “Gibbons.”

Exhibiting

Because most states in the United States had stay-at-home orders because of the coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic, I would anticipate that some collectors took the opportunity to organize their collections or work on that next exhibit (with the hope that stamp shows will resume sooner rather than later).

In regards to exhibits, our new offering of archival-safe exhibit page protectors quickly sold out. We have since replenished that stock and are again offering the sheets that fit 8½-by-11 inch and 11-by-17 inch pages.

More information on these pages can be found at Amos Advantage.

