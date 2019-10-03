Amos Media seeking valuing analyst for Scott catalogs

Oct 10, 2019, 3 PM

By Linn’s Staff

Amos Media Co. is looking for a qualified individual to fill the open staff position of Scott catalog valuing analyst.

The salaried position involves reviewing and analyzing current retail values of unused and used stamps to ensure updated stamp appraisal listings for the Scott catalogs.

The valuing analyst examines the current stamp market while working with dealers, auction firms, collectors, stamp organizations and other outside pricing consultants to develop accurate information for catalog value revisions and other editorial updates.

A candidate with strong philatelic knowledge and experience in the stamp market; proficient experience using Microsoft Excel, Word and Access; and a college degree from an accredited university is preferred.

Relocation to the Sidney, Ohio, area is also preferred but not a requirement.

Full details about the open position and contact information can be found online.

