Amos Media seeks Linn’s associate editor

Jul 6, 2021, 4 PM

By Linn’s Staff

Amos Media Co. is seeking a qualified individual to fill the open staff position of Linn’s Stamp News associate editor.

The full-time salaried position involves preparing copy for print or online publication; being responsible for the layout process with the editor-in-chief and the production team; researching, writing and editing news articles, columns and features; communicating with outside contributors; assisting as needed with the production of the Scott catalogs; attending stamp shows and other events as required; and other duties as assigned.

A candidate with strong organizational and communication skills, experience as associate editor or relevant role, proficiency using Microsoft Word and Adobe InCopy, and a college degree from an accredited university is preferred.

Relocation to the Sidney, Ohio, area is strongly preferred but not required.

For additional details about the position and to submit an application, email Linn’s editor-in-chief Jay Bigalke, jbigalke@amosmedia.com; or write to Jay Bigalke, Linn’s Stamp News/Amos Media Co., Box 4129, Sidney, OH 45365.

