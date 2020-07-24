Amos Media seeks managing editor for Scott catalogs

Apr 14, 2021, 9 AM

Amos Media Co. is looking for a qualified individual to fill the open staff position of Scott catalog managing editor.

The salaried position involves assisting the editor-in-chief with production schedules, processes, and editorial calendars for both print and digital Scott catalog products.

The managing editor will also be involved with examining the current stamp market in consultation with a number of outside pricing consultants to develop accurate information for catalog value revisions and other editorial updates.

A candidate with strong organizational and communication skills, experience as managing editor or relevant role, proficiency using Microsoft Excel, Word and Access; and a college degree from an accredited university is preferred.

Relocation to Sidney, Ohio, is a requirement.

Details about the position and contact information can be found online.

