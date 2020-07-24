World Stamps

Amos Media seeks managing editor for Scott catalogs

Apr 14, 2021, 9 AM

By Linn’s Staff

Amos Media Co. is looking for a qualified individual to fill the open staff position of Scott catalog managing editor.

The salaried position involves assisting the editor-in-chief with production schedules, processes, and editorial calendars for both print and digital Scott catalog products.

The managing editor will also be involved with examining the current stamp market in consultation with a number of outside pricing consultants to develop accurate information for catalog value revisions and other editorial updates.

A candidate with strong organizational and communication skills, experience as managing editor or relevant role, proficiency using Microsoft Excel, Word and Access; and a college degree from an accredited university is preferred.

Relocation to Sidney, Ohio, is a requirement.

Details about the position and contact information can be found online.

Connect with Linn’s Stamp News: 

    Sign up for our newsletter
    Like us on Facebook
    Follow us on Twitter

MORE RELATED ARTICLES

World Stamps

Jul 24, 2020, 9 AM

Amos Media Co. moving to new offices effective Sept. 1

World Stamps

Jun 1, 2020, 8 AM

Amos Media and Stanley Gibbons work together to offer philatelic supplies

World Stamps

Oct 5, 2019, 8 AM

Amos Media Co. sells 1974 building

Community Comments

Headlines