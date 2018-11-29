An attractive engraved bicolor classic: Week's Most Read

Dec 7, 2018, 9 AM

The United States 2¢ Empire State Express stamp (Scott 295) from the 1901 Pan-American Exposition issue is a good buy at 2019 Scott Specialized Catalogue of United States Stamps and Covers values in unused hinged condition, mint never-hinged condition and

By Jay Bigalke

It's time to catch up on the week that was in stamp-collecting insights and news.

Linn’s Stamp News is looking back at its five most-read stories of the week.

Click the links to read the stories.

5. U.S. memorial stamp likely for President George H.W. Bush: If tradition holds true, a U.S. memorial postage stamp honoring former United States President George H.W. Bush should be issued in the coming months.

4. United States 2019 stamp program includes stamps for Woodstock and USS Missouri: USPS will mark the 50th anniversary of the Woodstock music festival and the 75th of the commissioning of the USS Missouri on stamps to be issued in 2019.

3. Linn’s 2018 U.S. stamp popularity poll: Innovations in printing technology were used for a number of United States stamps issued in 2018.

2. New U.S. holiday stamps receive Scott numbers: United States stamps celebrating Christmas and other holiday observances comprise this month’s new listings.

1. Empire State Express, an attractive engraved bicolor classic: This week's tip won’t break the bank; it's affordable in unused hinged condition, mint never-hinged condition or used condition.

