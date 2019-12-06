Angel postmark prepared for annual live Nativity production

Dec 21, 2019, 4 PM

The Springfield Area Nativity Theatre Association in Minnesota held its 34th Nativity production Dec. 13-14 and prepared this pageant postmark.

Postmark Pursuit by Molly Goad

The Springfield Area Nativity Theatre Association (SANTA) in Springfield, Minn., is sponsoring the pictorial postmark shown here.

The all-volunteer group recently held its 34th Nativity Pageant, an outdoor event retelling the story of the first Christmas with local cast members and live animals. The show includes special lighting and a community chorus.

The yearly show is free to attend; associated production costs are paid for with donations and fundraisers.

The Postal Service has extended this postmark for 30 days. To obtain it, address your request to:

PAGEANT Station, Postmaster, Box 9998, Springfield, MN 56087-9998, Dec. 13.

Connect with Linn’s Stamp News:

Sign up for our newsletter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter