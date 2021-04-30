Look for Angola African Wildlife set: Stamp Market Tips

Apr 30, 2021, 6 AM

The 1953 Angola African Wildlife issue (Scott 362-381) is in demand and a good buy in mint never-hinged condition in the $40-to-$55 price range and in unused hinged condition in the $15-to-$20 price range.

By Henry Gitner and Rick Miller

Fauna is one of the most popular areas of topical collecting. Some collectors specialize in a clade, family, genus or species and some collect the whole gamut of animal life.

Angola lies on the west coast of southern Africa. It is the seventh largest country in Africa by area and boasts a population of about 25 million. A Portuguese colony from the 15th century, it gained its independence in 1975. The population is predominantly Christian with about 50 percent being Roman Catholic and the rest divided between Protestant denominations and Pentecostals. There is a small Muslim minority estimated at around 100,000.

In 1953, Angola issued one of collecting’s most attractive and popular African Wildlife sets (Scott 362-381). The animals featured on the stamps include elephant, lion, buffalo, kudu, giraffe, and hippopotamus. The sole reptile is the African crocodile.

Connect with Linn's Stamp News:

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Keep up with us on Instagram

The 2016 Scott Standard Postage Stamp Catalogue values the set in mint never-hinged condition at $60.70 and in unused hinged condition at $20.

The set is in demand and selling well in both mint never-hinged and unused hinged condition. It is a good buy in mint never-hinged condition in the $40-to-$55 price range and in unused hinged condition in the $15-to-$20 price range.