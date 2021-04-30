World Stamps
Look for Angola African Wildlife set: Stamp Market Tips
By Henry Gitner and Rick Miller
Fauna is one of the most popular areas of topical collecting. Some collectors specialize in a clade, family, genus or species and some collect the whole gamut of animal life.
Angola lies on the west coast of southern Africa. It is the seventh largest country in Africa by area and boasts a population of about 25 million. A Portuguese colony from the 15th century, it gained its independence in 1975. The population is predominantly Christian with about 50 percent being Roman Catholic and the rest divided between Protestant denominations and Pentecostals. There is a small Muslim minority estimated at around 100,000.
In 1953, Angola issued one of collecting’s most attractive and popular African Wildlife sets (Scott 362-381). The animals featured on the stamps include elephant, lion, buffalo, kudu, giraffe, and hippopotamus. The sole reptile is the African crocodile.
Connect with Linn's Stamp News:
Like us on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter
Keep up with us on Instagram
The 2016 Scott Standard Postage Stamp Catalogue values the set in mint never-hinged condition at $60.70 and in unused hinged condition at $20.
The set is in demand and selling well in both mint never-hinged and unused hinged condition. It is a good buy in mint never-hinged condition in the $40-to-$55 price range and in unused hinged condition in the $15-to-$20 price range.
MORE RELATED ARTICLES
Headlines
-
World StampsApr 27, 2023, 11 PM
British stamps celebrate May 6 coronation of King Charles III and his public service
-
US StampsApr 27, 2023, 5 PM
Missing light green of the 1969 United States Christmas stamp can fool collectors
-
World StampsApr 27, 2023, 12 PM
What’s new for 2024 Scott Standard Volume 2?
-
AuctionsApr 26, 2023, 4 PM
CIA Invert, Monaco overprint rarity in May 9-10 Cherrystone auction