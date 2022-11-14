Postal Updates
Animals prepare for holidays on North Pole, N.Y., cancel
Postmark Pursuit by Molly Goad
The subject of a holiday postmark from Wilmington, N.Y., is a charming winter scene full of forest animals.
Also known as North Pole, N.Y., Wilmington is home to the famous Santa’s Workshop theme park. The fantasy village specializes in entertaining young children with attractions that accommodate children up to 48 inches tall.
To obtain the postmark, address your request to: NORTH POLE, NY Station, Postmaster, 324 Whiteface Memorial Highway, Wilmington, NY 12997-9998, Nov. 22-Dec. 31.
