Ann Arbor, Mich., stamp show Nov. 3-4

May 2, 2021, 3 PM

The show features 28 stamp, cover and supply dealers from nine states, selling United States and foreign stamps and postal history.

By Linn's Staff

The Ann Arbor Stamp Club will present its annual stamp show Nov. 3-4 at the Morris Lawrence Building, Washtenaw Community College, 4800 E. Huron River Drive (just north of the Golfside-Clark Road intersection), in Ann Arbor, Mich.

Show hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday. Parking and admission are free.

At the heart of the show are 28 stamp, cover and supply dealers from nine states, selling United States and foreign stamps and postal history. There will also be a youth area at the show.

The United States Postal Service and the United Nations Postal Administration will have recent issues for sale at their booths.

Connect with Linn’s Stamp News:

Sign up for our Newsletter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

For more information, visit the show website at www.annarborstampclub.org, send an email to harwin@umich.edu, or call 734-761-5859.