Applications available for Ibra 2023 exhibition in Germany

Jan 5, 2022, 4 PM

By Linn’s Staff

Collectors interested in exhibiting at Ibra 2023, the world stamp exhibition to take place May 25-28, 2023, in Essen, Germany, can submit applications.

The application form together with a copy of the introductory page of the exhibit must be submitted through the national commissioner to the commissioner general by Oct. 1.

Exhibiting regulations and other information are available on the website.

This International Federation of Philately (FIP) exhibition will house up to 2,800 frames for qualified collections in all competition classes.

In addition to the exhibition, the show will host around 150 dealers, along with meetings and special presentations.

A highlight will be the presence of the legendary Bordeaux cover, referred to as “the crown jewel of philately” on the show’s website.

Franked Oct. 4, 1847, with the 1-penny and 2d stamps of Mauritius and addressed to Bordeaux, France, this cover is estimated to have a current market value of up to €6 million (approximately $6.8 million as of early January), according to the Ibra 2023 website.

Exhibition jury information and other details will be posted to the website at a later date. For additional information, contact Vesma Grinfelds, the United States commissioner, by email at vesmag@gmail.com.

