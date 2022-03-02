April cartoon contest lands on Fort Sumter

Mar 29, 2022, 1 PM

The cartoon caption contest image for April is the 1961 4¢ Fort Sumter commemorative in the Civil War Centennial issue. Entries must be received by April 22 for a chance to win a prize.

U.S. Stamp Notes by John M. Hotchner

War and military preparations are much in the news these days, so let’s use the 1961 4¢ Fort Sumter commemorative (Scott 1178) as the cartoon caption contest stamp for April.

Though the stamp and the technology it depicts are tied to the American Civil War, you are not limited to lines that reflect that conflict. You can transpose the scene to any place and time that you choose.

Recognizing that there is nothing funny about war, certainly one of the ways that those who fight maintain their sanity is to joke. So it is in that spirit that you are invited to provide one or more lines that might be on the mind of the soldier or that he might be saying to a buddy.

Imagine yourself in battle or training and come up with a line about military life, the political underpinnings of the war, what the cannon might be pointing at, the folks back home, stamps or stamp collecting, or anything else that comes to mind.

Entries with a touch of humor or irony stand the best chance of winning the contest.

There will be two prizes given to the winners: one for the best philatelic line and one for the best nonphilatelic line.

Put your entry (or entries) on a postcard if possible and send it to me, John Hotchner, Cartoon Contest, Box 1125, Falls Church, VA 22041-0125; or email it to jmhstamp@verizon.net. If you send an email, it is essential that you include your postal mailing address.

For each winner, the prize will be a 13-week subscription to Linn’s (a new subscription or an extension).

Entries must reach me no later than April 22.

Connect with Linn’s Stamp News:

Sign up for our newsletter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter