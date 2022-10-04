APS and ASDA proposed merger leads to questions

Oct 11, 2022, 9 AM

In 2014, Grenada issued two $10 souvenir sheets (Scott 4009-4010) for the American Stamp Dealers Association centennial. Shown here is the souvenir sheet picturing the centennial emblem.

Philatelic Foreword by Jay Bigalke

In early October, the American Philatelic Society posted a proposal for a merger with the American Stamp Dealers Association. An article by Charles Snee with more detail is found in the Oct. 24 issue of Linn’s.

To be honest, I still don’t know what to make of the proposal. I imagine that might be the reaction many readers might have, although others might have strong feelings one way or the other.

There are lots of questions that come up, and I’m sure both organizations will be discussing those over the next few months before anything moves forward.

One observation I have had over the past few elections for both organizations is how there has been little competition, or none, for candidates to the boards.

It shows that for leadership roles for both of the largely volunteer-based organizations, there has been a challenge in finding new people for the boards.

How this will affect any merger is yet to be seen. And it may have little impact on it.

In the meantime, I would suggest to any Linn’s readers who have strong feelings about this proposal to speak out and contact any of the APS and ASDA board members to express thoughts.

And I am sure that we would welcome any letters addressed to our Letters to Linn’s column. Please email linnseditorial@amosmedia.com or write to Letters to Linns, Box 4129, Sidney, OH 45365.

Connect with Linn’s Stamp News:

Sign up for our newsletter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter