APS and HipStamp form partnership to enhance online commerce efforts

Aug 23, 2022, 8 AM

By Linn’s Staff

On Aug. 21, the American Philatelic Society and the online commerce site HipStamp announced what the two organizations are calling a “strategic partnership.”

The joint endeavor will bring the society’s StampStore marketplace “exclusively to the HipStamp platform enabling world-class browse and search capabilities custom built from the ground up for stamp collectors,” the APS and HipStamp said in a joint press release.

“The HipStamp-APS partnership brings together a world-class eCommerce experience built for stamp collectors, by stamp collectors, with the trust and confidence of the world’s largest stamp collecting organization established in 1886,” the press release said.

The APS will continue to provide StampStore sellers the same services, including scanning, posting, fulfillment, and fielding questions from buyers.

According to the APS, the only change will be moving its complete StampStore inventory to the HipStamp platform. StampStore sellers will continue to work with APS staff when selling their stamps.

Mark Rosenberg, CEO and founder of Hip eCommerce (the operator of HipStamp), said the APS StampStore will move exclusively to the HipStamp platform on Oct. 1.

“This is just the beginning of our partnership, and our collective members can look forward to many exciting collaborations and marketplace features in the future,” Rosenberg said.

“With both HipStamp and the APS focused on promoting stamp collecting for people of all ages, we’re excited by what we can accomplish together in the world of philately,” he said.

According to the joint press release, “HipStamp will bring an APS badging and filtering feature to listings and stores on the HipStamp platform later this year.”

These identifying features are being implemented in an effort to enhance trust via membership in the APS, the press release said.

“Since our founding, the APS and its membership have been critical to a safe and trustworthy marketplace, and this partnership ensures we’ll continue that mission in the 21st-century marketplace,” said Scott English, executive director of the APS.

“At the same time, we’re going to meet collectors where they are aggressively, and we recognize the online community is an integral part of that,” English said.

“We’re glad to have HipStamp join us in that cause,” he said.

For further information, contact APS executive director Scott English at scott@stamps.org, or Hip eCommerce associate director of brand marketing Josh Sparrow at josh@hipecommerce.com.

