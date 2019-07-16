APS board approves 2023 Stampshow site

Aug 1, 2019, 9 AM

By Michael Baadke

The American Philatelic Society will present its 2023 summer stamp show, exhibition and annual convention in Cleveland, Ohio.

The decision to hold APS Stampshow 2023 in Cleveland was reached during a July 31 joint meeting of the APS and American Philatelic Research Library boards at Stampshow 2019 in Omaha, Neb.

APS chief membership officer Ken Martin addressed the boards with his findings about show venue options for 2023.

After sending out requests for proposals primarily to venues in the East and Midwest, Martin passed the responses to the Dealer Advisory Committee for its review. The committee unanimously recommended accepting the Cleveland proposal.

The boards also unanimously approved the choice of Cleveland as the location for APS Stampshow 2023.

According to Martin, Cleveland last hosted APS Stampshow in 1999.

Before the summer show in Cleveland takes place, APS Stampshow will be held in Hartford in 2020 (Aug. 20-23); in Rosemont, Ill. (Chicago area), in 2021 (Aug. 12-15); and in Sacramento, Calif., in 2022 (Aug. 25-28).

During the joint board meeting, APS executive director Scott English explained that the 2020 show in Hartford, Conn., is planned as a combined summer meeting with the participation of the American Topical Association and the American First Day Cover Society. He added that both of those partnering societies have also requested proposals for similar joint shows going through 2023.

Additional information about the APS can be found online at stamps.org, or contact the American Philatelic Society, 100 Match Factory Place, Bellefonte, PA 16823.

The 2019 APS Stampshow is taking place in association with the ATA National Topical Stamp Show 2019 through Aug. 4 at CHI Health Convention Center in Omaha.

