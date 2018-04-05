APS courses on topical exhibiting, Scott catalog at Stampshow in Columbus

Apr 28, 2021, 5 AM

The American Philatelic Society will offer two courses on topical exhibiting and the Scott catalog at Stampshow in Columbus, Ohio.

By Molly Goad

The American Philatelic Society is offering two one-day courses prior to APS Stampshow this August. The two courses are on thematic exhibiting and the Scott catalog.

Cohosted by the American Topical Association, the APS Stampshow will take place Aug. 9-12 in Columbus, Ohio.

The course “Competitive Thematic Exhibiting” will be taught by retired Coast Guard officer Phillip J. Stager, who has 25 years of experience of philatelic judging, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 9.

Students will learn the difference between thematic and topical exhibiting; how to prepare thematic exhibits for national competitions; exhibiting skills using the APS Manual of Philatelic Judging and Exhibiting (seventh edition, 2016) and FIP (International Federation of Philately) rules; and the “big 4” criteria for evaluating exhibits.

Stager is a leading authority, having prepared award-winning exhibits on a variety of subjects including Zeppelin mail, Canada booklets and booklet panes. He has also prepared several picture postcard exhibits, two of which were the basis for his books, parts one and two of Mine to Mill.

The course is $25 for APS members and $95 for nonmembers. Participants are encouraged to bring copies of their exhibits to the class.

“Getting the Most Out of the Scott Specialized Catalogues,” offered from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 11, is designed for intermediate to advanced collectors.

Students will develop an understanding of the Scott Specialized Catalogue of United States Stamps and Covers and the Scott Classic Specialized Catalogue of Stamps and Covers 1840–1940, gain an understanding of the decisions behind what is and what isn’t listed in the catalogs, determine which catalogs will be most useful to their collecting needs, and more.

The course is taught by Scott editor emeritus James E. Kloetzel, an 11-year member of the Council of Philatelists at the Smithsonian’s National Postal Museum and recipient of the Carroll Chase Cup of the U.S. Philatelic Classics Society in 2013.

Kloetzel has written numerous articles covering subjects from classic stamps through the most modern stamp issues. He handles United States and Canada editing and valuing responsibilities for the Scott catalogs on a consulting basis.

The course is $45 for APS members and $95 for nonmembers.

Both courses will be held at the show location, the Greater Columbus Convention Center, 400 N. High St. in Columbus.

To register, go to online at the APS website.