APS exhibiting course at Westpex

Nov 27, 2018, 4 PM

The American Philatelic Society will offer an on-the-road course about thematic exhibiting at the Westpex stamp show in April 2019. Shown here are a couple exhibit pages from Phillip J. Stager's exhibit titled "Coconuts."

By Linn’s Staff

The American Philatelic Society will offer a one-day course on the first day of the Westpex 2019 stamp show in April.

The on-the-road course is on thematic exhibiting.

The Westpex stamp show will take place April 26-28 at the San Francisco Airport Marriott Waterfront in Burlingame, Calif.

The course “Competitive Thematic Exhibiting in North America” will be taught by Phillip J. Stager, who has more than 25 years of experience in philatelic judging.

Students will learn the difference between thematic and topical exhibiting, how to prepare thematic exhibits for national competitions, exhibiting skills using the APS Manual of Philatelic Judging and Exhibiting (seventh edition, 2016) and FIP (International Federation of Philately) rules, and the “big 4” criteria for evaluating exhibits.

Stager is a leading authority, having prepared award-winning exhibits on a variety of subjects, including zeppelin mail, and Canada booklets and booklet panes.

The course is $45 for APS members and $95 for nonmembers.

To register, visit the APS website. For additional information on the Westpex stamp show, visit its website.