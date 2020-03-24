APS headquarters staff access increasing; no visitors

May 29, 2020, 3 PM

By Michael Baadke

The American Philatelic Center, home of the American Philatelic Society and the American Philatelic Research Library, remains closed to visitors, but access to staff has increased following updated guidance from the state of Pennsylvania.

“On Friday, May 29, Centre County, Pennsylvania moved into the Green Phase of the state’s COVID-19 safety plan,” the APS reported.

“For businesses like the American Philatelic Society and the American Philatelic Research Library, the Green Phase requires continued aggressive mitigation procedures (including social distancing, use of face masks, employee workspace separation and enhanced cleaning techniques) of previous phases. Though in-person work is now allowed, it is coupled with limits on the number of people occupying indoor spaces and mitigation requirements.”

Located in Bellefonte, Pa., the American Philatelic Center closed March 22 following state government orders as the coronavirus COVID-19 outbreak continued to spread.

“Thanks to an incredibly supportive membership and a great team in Bellefonte, we’ve made progress on reducing the backlog caused by the two-month closure,” said Scott English, APS executive director and APRL administrator. “Meeting the needs of the members and maintaining a safe work space for our employees requires some changes to how we operate. Thank you to all our members for their continued support and understanding.”

The APS has resumed circuit sales, expertizing and other activities, and the APRL is providing full library services, though patrons are not allowed into the library at this time.

Pennsylvania’s Green Phase allows up to 75 percent of staff to return to the office, but the APS and APRL expect that on-site staff will remain at approximately 50 percent.

“The remaining staff will operate remotely, but be able to work in the building and access materials when necessary,” according to the APS.

Updates on the APS and its response to the COVID-19 pandemic have been posted in the news section on the society’s website, https://stamps.org.

