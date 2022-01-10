APS meet the candidates night online Feb. 15

Jan 11, 2022, 8 AM

By Linn’s Staff

The American Philatelic Society will host a meet the candidates night Feb. 15 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Eastern Time on the Zoom online platform.

Registration information is available on the APS website.

“The elective officers of the Society – President, three Vice Presidents, Secretary, Treasurer, and four Directors-at-Large – are elected by the members of the society by ballot every three years. At the same time the APS membership also elects two members for the American Philatelic Research Library Board of Trustees,” according to the APS.

The following candidates for APS elective office are running for the 2022-25 election cycle: Robert Zeigler for president; Cheryl Ganz, Mark Banchik and Yamil Kouri as a team of three for the board of vice presidents; Peter McCann for secretary; Kathryn Johnson for treasurer; and Michael Cortese, Elizabeth Hisey, Matthew Kewriga and Evan Siegling for director-at-large.

John Barwis and Charles Epting are running for the two APRL board of trustees seats that are elected by APS members.

Rich Drews is running for the APRL board of trustees seat elected by founders, patrons, fellows and Vooys fellows of the APRL.

As of mid-January, all of the APS and APRL candidates in the 2022-25 election are running unopposed. Barwis and Drews have received the required number of seconds to appear on the ballot.

“This is a chance for APS members to meet and hear from the candidates running for the APS Board. Ballots will be sent in the May 2022 issue of the American Philatelist,” the APS said.

The American Philatelist is the official monthly journal of the APS.

Additional information about the election is available from the APS.

The APS and APRL are headquartered at the American Philatelic Center, 100 Match Factory Place, Bellefonte, PA 16823.

