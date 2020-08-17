APS plans changes in sales, membership management

Nov 10, 2020, 3 PM

The American Philatelic Society has announced a number of internal moves impacting leadership roles within the national stamp hobby organization.

By Michael Baadke

The society is also expecting to seek out and hire a digital content specialist to manage its web content and expand the digital reach of the society and the American Philatelic Research Library.

The Oct. 9 announcement revealed that Tom Loebig, the society’s director of membership, has launched his own media consulting firm and will leave the APS at the end of the year.

A former digital media and broadcasting executive, Loebig joined the APS staff in June 2019 as chief content officer and editor of the society’s journal, the American Philatelist.

In a staff reorganization that took place less than four months ago, Loebig moved into the position of membership director.

Wendy Masorti, who joined the APS staff in 1989, has been named as the new director of membership, managing membership administration, complaints and shows.

Masorti worked previously in membership administration and most recently served as director of the APS sales unit, overseeing circuit sales and the society’s online stamp store.

Carol Hoffman will replace Masorti as director of sales. She began her tenure with the APS in 1979 in the circuit sales division.

“Thank you to Carol and Wendy for offering their leadership to the APS,” executive director Scott English said. “Both of them have been with the APS for a long time and will hit the ground running. We’re fortunate to have great experience ready to lead.”

English also thanked Loebig for his contributions and wished him well with his new venture.

The society also revealed that Heidi Rhoades, the APS grassroots and community specialist, is joining the content team of Erin Seamans (development assistant) and Ross Jones (project manager).

Additional information about APS membership and the society’s services can be found online.

