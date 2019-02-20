APS seeking new editor, director of expertizing

May 2, 2019, 2 PM

By Linn’s staff

The American Philatelic Society recently posted job openings for chief content officer and director of expertizing.

Details are posted on the APS website at https://stamps.org/Employment-Opportunities.

Along with other responsibilities, the chief content officer serves as the editor of the society’s monthly magazine, the American Philatelist, and the quarterly journal of the American Philatelic Research Library, Philatelic Literature Review.

Mark Kellner was announced as the new chief content officer on Jan. 7 but has since chosen to remain in Salt Lake City rather than make the move to the society’s Pennsylvania headquarters, according to APS Executive Director Scott English.

“We respect that decision and appreciate his continued support of the APS in every way possible,” English told Linn’s Stamp News.

Tom Horn, the former sales division director and current APS director of expertizing, will retire in May, English said. Horn was named to the expertizing position on Dec. 6, 2017, when Mercer Bristow retired.

Horn has worked at the APS for 39 years. He and Bristow will continue to contribute as volunteers with the expertizing service, English noted.

