APS Stampshow/ATA National Topical Stamp Show now open

Aug 2, 2019, 10 AM

Collectors crowd the aisles of the joint stamp show shortly after opening on Thursday, Aug. 1. Visitors looking for stamps and postal history have plenty of options to choose from.

Collectors form a long line outside Hall B of the convention center in Omaha, Neb., waiting for the doors to open for the joint 2019 American Philatelic Society Stampshow and American Topical Association National Topical Stamp Show.

By Michael Baadke

The joint American Philatelic Society Stampshow and American Topical Association National Topical Stamp Show, taking place at the CHI Health Convention Center in Omaha, Neb., is now underway.

A large crowd of eager collectors waited patiently outside Hall B until the doors opened at 10 a.m. Thursday.

The show, which features free admission, includes dozens of stamp and postal history dealers, numerous participating stamp societies, activities for youngsters and much more.

The show will be open to all through Sunday, Aug. 4..

Connect with Linn’s Stamp News:

Sign up for our newsletter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter