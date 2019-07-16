US Stamps

APS Stampshow/ATA National Topical Stamp Show now open

Aug 2, 2019, 10 AM

By Michael Baadke

The joint American Philatelic Society Stampshow and American Topical Association National Topical Stamp Show, taking place at the CHI Health Convention Center in Omaha, Neb., is now underway.

A large crowd of eager collectors waited patiently outside Hall B until the doors opened at 10 a.m. Thursday.

The show, which features free admission, includes dozens of stamp and postal history dealers, numerous participating stamp societies, activities for youngsters and much more.

The show will be open to all through Sunday, Aug. 4..

Connect with Linn’s Stamp News: 

    Sign up for our newsletter
    Like us on Facebook
    Follow us on Twitter

MORE RELATED ARTICLES

Auctions

Jul 16, 2019, 2 PM

Harmer-Schau Aug. 1-4 auction at APS Stampshow in Omaha

US Stamps

Jul 11, 2019, 12 PM

Military Working Dogs set at Aug. 1 stamp show in Omaha

US Stamps

Jul 7, 2019, 9 AM

APS Stampshow returns to Omaha, Neb., 83 years later

Headlines