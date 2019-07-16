US Stamps
APS Stampshow/ATA National Topical Stamp Show now open
By Michael Baadke
The joint American Philatelic Society Stampshow and American Topical Association National Topical Stamp Show, taking place at the CHI Health Convention Center in Omaha, Neb., is now underway.
A large crowd of eager collectors waited patiently outside Hall B until the doors opened at 10 a.m. Thursday.
The show, which features free admission, includes dozens of stamp and postal history dealers, numerous participating stamp societies, activities for youngsters and much more.
The show will be open to all through Sunday, Aug. 4..
