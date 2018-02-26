APS Stampshow exhibits sought

May 2, 2021, 7 PM

The prospectuses and entry forms are available for the philatelic and literature exhibit competitions at the Aug. 9-12 American Philatelic Society Stamphow 2018.

Stampshow will take place at the Greater Columbus Convention Center, Exhibit Hall B, 400 N. High St., Columbus, Ohio. Show details are online. The deadline for the receipt of completed entry forms and fees is May 15 for philatelic exhibits and May 1 for philatelic literature.

The philatelic exhibition will consist of approximately 900 frames. The grand award winner at Stampshow 2018 will qualify to participate in the World Series of Philately competition at APS Stampshow 2019 (Aug. 1-4, 2019, in Omaha, Neb.).

Exhibitors can obtain a prospectus and entry form at here, or by writing to the American Philatelic Society, 100 Match Factory Place, Bellefonte, PA 16823.

