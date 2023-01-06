APS StampStore open for business on HipStamp

Jan 11, 2023, 12 PM

By Linn’s Staff

On Dec. 21, 2022, the American Philatelic Society announced that its StampStore is now open for business on the online commerce site HipStamp.

The StampStore is located online at http://www.hipstamp.com/store/aps-stamp-store. When a Linn’s editor checked the site on Jan. 5, a total of 247,685 items were listed.

Previously, on Aug. 21, 2022, the APS and HipStamp announced what they called a “strategic partnership.”

“The HipStamp-APS partnership brings together a world-class eCommerce experience built for stamp collectors, by stamp collectors, with the trust and confidence of the world’s largest stamp collecting organization established in 1886,” the two organizations said in the Aug. 21 press release.

The APS will continue to provide StampStore sellers the same services, including scanning, posting, fulfillment, and fielding questions from buyers.

According to the APS, the only change is moving its complete StampStore inventory to the HipStamp platform. StampStore sellers will continue to work with APS staff when selling their stamps.

For further information, contact APS executive director Scott English at scott@stamps.org, or Hip eCommerce associate director of brand marketing Josh Sparrow at josh@hipecommerce.com.

The APS, with members in more than 110 countries, is the world’s largest nonprofit organization for stamp collectors. To learn more, visit the APS online.

