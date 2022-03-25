APS Summer Seminar to move online for 2022

Apr 1, 2022, 3 PM

By Linn’s Staff

The American Philatelic Society announced April 1 that its Summer Seminar on Philately, originally scheduled for June 19-23 at the society’s headquarters in Bellefonte, Pa., is shifting to an online format.

“This will be the third year in a row that Summer Seminar Online has been offered virtually,” the APS said in a statement published on the society’s website.

“Unfortunately, registrations have not met our expectations and the event will now shift from a face-to-face event to a virtual one, Summer Seminar Online,” said Cathy Brachbill, director of education for the APS.

According to Brachbill, those who have already paid for the in-person Summer Seminar will receive a full refund via check. Attendees wishing to have their refund placed in their MY APS account should notify the APS by April 5.

Funds in a member’s My APS account “can be used for any APS purchase, including registration fees for Summer Seminar Online,” she said.

A description of the 2022 Summer Seminar online will be available in a few weeks on the Summer Seminar website, Brachbill said.

Registration for Summer Seminar Online will open May 1.

Connect with Linn’s Stamp News:

Sign up for our newsletter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter