Archival exhibit page protectors join Amos Advantage product line

Jun 10, 2019, 8 AM

Two different sizes of archival safe exhibit page protectors, produced by Atlantic Protective Pouches, are now available as part of the Amos Advantage product line.

Philatelic Foreword by Jay Bigalke

Collectors who have created philatelic exhibits understand that finding a quality page protector can be difficult. Because of this, Amos Media Co. considered options to make protecting exhibits easier for exhibitors.

At the end of May, we added two new products to the Amos Advantage lineup: exhibit page protectors designed to accommodate paper sized at 8½ inches by 11 inches and paper that is 11 inches by 17 inches. These two sizes are the typical ones used by exhibitors.

A standard exhibit frame can accommodate 16 pages of the smaller-size and eight of the larger-size pages. The page protectors are being offered in packs of those respective quantities.

Produced by Atlantic Protective Pouches, these page protectors are top loading and sealed on the other three sides. The sleeves are made from high-quality archival acid-free polyester.

And if you are not an exhibitor, these page protectors would work well for storing your collection, too.

For additional information on the page protectors, call 800-572-6885 or visit online at www.amosadvantage.com/exhibitpages.

For more information on philatelic exhibiting visit the American Association of Philatelic Exhibitors’ website at www.aape.org.

