Arizona federation’s Aripex show Feb. 16-18

The Arizona Federation of Stamp Clubs will present the 60th annual Aripex stamp show Feb. 16-18 at the Mesa Convention Center, 263 N. Center St., in Mesa, Ariz.

Hours will be 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday. Admission is $5, good for all three days. Parking is free. The show theme is “World War I: Frank Luke, Jr. aka the ‘Arizona Balloon Buster.’ ”

The show will include a 40-dealer bourse, 178 exhibit frames, a United States Postal Service booth and a program providing informal appraisals of stamps, covers and postcards.

The American Ceremony Program Society, the Collectors Club of New York, the Canal Zone Study Group, the Plate Number Coil Collectors Club, the Mexico Elmhurst Philatelic Society International and the Arizona and New Mexico Postal History Society will hold meetings at the show. On Feb. 18, there will be a Boy Scout merit badge workshop.

The awards banquet is Feb. 17 at 7 p.m., preceded by a 6 p.m. cash bar cocktail hour. Tickets are $54 per person until Feb. 13; after that, prices increase to $75 per ticket.

Aripex is an American Philatelic Society World Series of Philately show. The multi-frame, grand-award winner will be invited to compete for the Champion of Champions award at the APS Stampshow Aug. 9-12 in Columbus, Ohio. The winner of the Aripex single-frame grand award will be invited to compete in the single-frame Champion of Champions competition at the APS Ameristamp Expo 2019, taking place Feb. 15-17, 2019, in Mesa, Ariz.

For more Aripex information, visit the show website.

Prior to the show, on Feb. 15, Wayne Youngblood will present an APS On-the-Road course titled “EFOs and You: How Your Collection, Knowledge Base and Exhibit Can All Benefit From Postal Blunders,” in the Pomeroy Room at the convention center. For details, visit this website.