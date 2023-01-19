Arizona Federation of Stamp Clubs presents Aripex in Mesa, Feb. 17-19

Jan 30, 2023, 11 AM

The Arizona Federation of Stamp Clubs will present the 64th Aripex stamp show Feb. 17-19 at the Mesa Convention Center, 263 N. Center St., in Mesa, Ariz.

Show hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. Admission is $8 and covers all three days. Parking is free.

Aripex will include a bourse (sales area) with 47 tables. The United States Postal Service will have a booth at the show.

Unlike other years, Aripex will not be a World Series of Philately show in 2023.

The Arizona and New Mexico Postal History Society will conduct a meeting at the show.

There will be a drawing at 3 p.m. Sunday for the United States 1847 5¢ red brown Benjamin Franklin stamp (Scott 1) on cover and a drawing for the stamp in unused, original gum condition. A 2021 Sismondo certificate accompanies the unused stamp.

Raffle tickets will be sold for $6 each for quantities under 15 or $5 each for quantities above 15. Participants do not have to be present to win.

To buy raffle tickets without attending the show, write a check payable to Aripex 2023 and send it to Aripex 2023, Box 15037, Phoenix, AZ 85060. Ticket requests must be received by noon on Feb. 19.

Please include contact information with the payment and indicate the preferred drawing. Multiple tickets can be split between both drawings.

For more information about Aripex, visit the show’s website.

