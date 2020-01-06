Arizona federation’s Aripex show Feb. 14-16 in Mesa

Jan 23, 2020, 10 AM

The 2020 Aripex show will be held Feb. 14-16 in Mesa, Ariz. The show theme commemorates the 250th anniversary of the birth of Beethoven.

The Arizona Federation of Stamp Clubs will present the 62nd annual Aripex stamp show Feb. 14-16 at the Mesa Convention Center, 263 N. Center St., in Mesa, Ariz.

Hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday. Admission is $5 and covers all three days. Parking is free.

The show theme commemorates the 250th anniversary of the birth of Beethoven.

The official first-day ceremony for the United States Let’s Celebrate stamp will be held Friday at 1 p.m. in the convention center’s theater room. For more information about the Let’s Celebrate stamp, see the story in the Feb. 10 issue of Linn’s.

The show will include a 36-dealer bourse (sales area); 248 exhibit frames; a U.S. Postal Service booth; and a program providing informal appraisals of stamps, covers and postcards.

Women Exhibitors (WE), the Christmas Seal and Charity Stamp Society, the Plate Number Coil Collectors Club and the Arizona – New Mexico Postal History Society will meet at the show.

The awards banquet will take place Saturday, Feb. 15, at 7 p.m., preceded by a 6 p.m. cash bar cocktail hour. Tickets are $54 per person until Feb. 12; after that, prices increase to $75 per ticket.

Aripex is an American Philatelic Society World Series of Philately show. The multi-frame, grand-award winner will be invited to compete for the Champion of Champions award at the APS Great American Stamp Show Aug. 20-23 in Hartford, Conn.

The winner of the Aripex single-frame grand award will be invited to compete in the single-frame Champion of Champions competition at the Chicagopex show to be held Nov. 20-21 in Itasca, Ill.

For more information about Aripex, visit the show’s website.

