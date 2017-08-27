Arizona postmark celebrates when Tucson was named the capital

May 1, 2021, 4 PM

Surprised to see Tucson celebrated as the capital of Arizona? The fact is, it was named the capital of the Arizona Territory in 1867.

By Michael Baadke

The city of Phoenix has been the capital of Arizona since 1889, long before the territory became the nation’s 48th state on Feb. 14, 1912.

But other locations had served as the capital of the U.S. territory before Phoenix was finally chosen, including Fort Whipple and Prescott.

In 1867, the territorial capital moved to Tucson, where it remained for 10 years, according to research by the Pima County Public Library.

The Arizona Superior Court notes that soon after the capital was established in Tucson, “it was clear that the town needed a permanent courthouse, as county and territorial business was being conducted in a pair of rented rooms.”

To commemorate 150 years since Tucson began serving as Arizona’s capital, the Postal History Foundation in Tucson sponsored a pictorial cancel.

To obtain the Tucson postmark, address your request to:

ARIZONA CAPITAL Station, Postmaster, 920 North First Ave., Tucson, AZ 85719-4818, Nov. 1.

The Postal Service has also announced an addition to its Postmark America program, which features “graphics related to a theme or image that pertains to a specific tourist location, town or region.” These postmarks are available any day at the participating post office, and by mail.

MESA VERDE NATIONAL PARK, Postmaster, 1 Mesa Verde, Mesa Verde Nation Park, CO 81330-9998. (“Mesa Verde Colorado,” image of Pueblo structures.)

The following cancels are also available.

STEPEX Station, Postmaster, 1580 Sullivan St., Elmira, NY 14901-9998, Oct. 27-28. (Large building, “Elmira Prison Camp.”)

BETHEL Station, Postmaster, 2166 State Route 17B, Bethel, NY 12720-9998, Oct. 28. (Outdoor scene within circular frame, wavy lines.)

BARBECUE Station, Postmaster, Box 9998, Lynchburg, TN 37352-9998, Oct. 28. (Oval marking containing “Jack Daniel’s World Championship Invitational Barbecue,” “29th Annual.”)

CUY-LOR PEX Station, Customer Relations Coordinator, 2200 Orange Ave., No. 234, Cleveland, OH 44101-9998, Oct. 28-29. (“Cleveland Metroparks,” symbol of person and leaf.)

WALPEX Station, Retail Manager, 25 Dorchester Ave.,Room 4009, Boston, MA 02205-0002, Oct. 28-29. (“JFK*100 Centennial Celebration.”)

COMMISSIONING Station, Marketing Office, 3600 Aolele St., No. 106, Honolulu, HI 96820-9998, Oct. 31. (“USCGC Oliver Berry WPC 1124” insignia with stars and stripes pennant.)

DOUGLAS, AZ Station, Postmaster, 601 10th St., Douglas, AZ 85607-9998, Nov. 3. (Building exterior with older streetlamp, “1917 2017 Centennial.”)

GILBERT DAYS Station, Postmaster, 137 E. Elliot Road, Gilbert, AZ 85234-9998, Nov. 3. (Western rider on horse, “Pony Express Rodeo Nights,” “33rd Annual Run.”)

LUMPKIN LIBRARY CENTENNIAL CELEBRATION Station, Postmaster, 72 Alicia Lane, Dahlonega, GA 30533-9998, Nov. 4. (Symbol of building with open book, “Lumpkin County Library 100 Years, Continuous Public Library Service, 1917-2017.”)

PITTPEX Station, Retail Specialists, 1001 California Ave., Room 2036, Pittsburgh, PA 15290-9681, Nov. 4-5. (Pennsylvania keystone symbol, “100th Anniversary of the U.S. Entrance into World War I.”)

25th ANNIVERSARY Station, Postmaster, Box 719, Norfolk, VA 23501-9998, Nov. 7. (“USS BOISE, A One Ship Fleet, SSN 764,” insignia with submarine, state capitol; Submarine Service insignia includes submarine, two dolphins.)

The following cancels have been granted 30-day extensions.

INDYPEX Station, Postmaster, 125 W. South St., Room 307, Indianapolis, IN 46206-9998, Oct. 6-8. (Two long rifles, helmet.)

YOUTH STAMP FAIR Station, Postmaster, 675 E. Santa Clara, Ventura, CA 93001-9998, Oct. 7. (Two sharks, “Thresher,” “Great White,” “SHARKS!”)

73rd SESCAL CENTENNIAL Station, Postmaster, 11251 Rancho Carmel Drive, San Diego, CA 92199-9998, Oct. 13. (Soldiers carrying rifles in two rows, with American flag, “100th Anniversary World War I.”)

NASCAR DAY Station, Postmaster, 611 W. Academy St., Randleman, NC 27317-9998, Oct. 14. (“Celebrate!” design similar to the 2011 U.S. forever stamp [Scott 4502], “In Celebration of Richard Petty’s 80th Birthday Year, Pit Stop — Let’s Celebrate!”)

AFRICA ROCKS Station, Postmaster, 11251 Rancho Carmel Drive, San Diego, CA 92199-9998, Oct. 17. (“Leopard Shark,” illustration of shark, “At the San Diego Zoo.”)

PUMPKIN SHOW Station, Postmaster, 224 S. Court St., Circleville, OH 43113-9998, Oct. 18-21. (Winking pumpkin with crown, “Circleville Pumpkin Show.”)

SAVANNA-SABULA BRIDGE Station, Postmaster, 321 3rd St., Savanna, IL 61074-9998, Oct. 21. (Image of the truss bridge.)

Instructions for requesting postmarks

Linn’s subscribers can see complete instructions for requesting postmarks here.