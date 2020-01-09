US Stamps
Arnold Palmer commemorative to be issued March 4 in Florida
By Linn's Staff
The United States forever stamp honoring golfing legend Arnold Palmer will be issued March 4 in Orlando, Fla., the Postal Service announced on Jan. 15.
The stamp was revealed late last year, but without details about the date of issue.
A first-day ceremony for the nondenominated (55¢) commemorative will take place at 11:15 a.m. at the Arnold Palmer Invitational on the driving range at the Bay Hill Club and Lodge, 9000 Bay Hill Blvd., in Orlando.
According to the Postal Service, “The stamp dedication ceremony at the Arnold Palmer Invitational Presented by Mastercard is open to ticketholders.”
Single-day ticket prices for the tournament, according to the website at arnoldpalmerinvitational.com, begin at $60, with a 10 percent discount if Mastercard is used to purchase the ticket.
However, the website also states: “Complimentary Any One Day tickets are available for all United States active duty and military retirees, plus one guest. Must show Department of Defense ID.
“Discounted tickets are also available for U.S. non-retired veterans, plus one guest at $27.50 per ticket (valued at $55 per ticket).”
There is a fee for parking.
Additional ticketing and ceremony reservation details can be found online at usps.com/arnoldpalmer.
The stamp features a color photograph by James Drake of Palmer at the 1964 U.S. Open at Congressional Country Club in Bethesda, Md.
Connect with Linn’s Stamp News:
Sign up for our newsletter
Like us on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter
MORE RELATED ARTICLES
Headlines
-
World StampsApr 27, 2023, 11 PM
British stamps celebrate May 6 coronation of King Charles III and his public service
-
US StampsApr 27, 2023, 5 PM
Missing light green of the 1969 United States Christmas stamp can fool collectors
-
World StampsApr 27, 2023, 12 PM
What’s new for 2024 Scott Standard Volume 2?
-
AuctionsApr 26, 2023, 4 PM
CIA Invert, Monaco overprint rarity in May 9-10 Cherrystone auction