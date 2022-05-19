US Stamps
Asawa, other U.S. stamps withdrawn from sale Sept. 30
By Linn’s Staff
The United States Postal Service has announced that seven 2020 stamp issues will be withdrawn from regular sale at post offices and from sale at philatelic centers effective close of business on Sept. 30.
According to a notice published in the Aug. 25 Postal Bulletin, the affected stamp issues are Ruth Asawa (Scott 5504-5513), Women Vote (5523), Enjoy the Great Outdoors (5475-5479), Wild Orchids booklet (5445-5454), Wild Orchids coils (5435-5444, rolls of 3,000 and 10,000) Earth Day (5459), and Fruits and Vegetables (5484-5493).
The Postal Bulletin notice also said that the 2013 $2 Jenny Invert pane of six (Scott 4806) “must be withdrawn from sale in the field” and returned to Stamp Fulfillment Services in Kansas City, Mo.
The Jenny Invert pane will continue to remain on sale at Stamp Fulfillment Services, the USPS said.
