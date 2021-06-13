ASDA announces several changes in board of directors

Dec 22, 2021, 2 PM

By Linn’s Staff

The American Stamp Dealers Association announced Dec. 16, 2021, several changes to its board of directors.

Irv Miller has assumed duties as ASDA president, and Scott Shaulis is now serving as vice president. Miller and Shaulis were serving as vice president and secretary, respectively.

Tracy Carey, formerly one of the five ASDA directors, is the new secretary. Charles Epting was elected by the ASDA board to replace Carey as a director.

Tami Jackson continues in her role as treasurer. The other four directors on the ASDA board are Mike Eastick, Eric Jackson, Bob Prager and Mark Reasoner.

These changes were necessitated following the Nov. 23, 2021, death of ASDA president Stanley M. Piller. An obituary for Mr. Piller was published in the Dec. 27, 2021, issue of Linn’s Stamp News.

