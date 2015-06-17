ASDA elections open for two officers, three board positions

Apr 20, 2021, 11 AM

By Linn’s Staff

With the American Stamp Dealers Association’s 2021 election ballot, members will choose a new president and treasurer, along with three members of the board of directors.

Current ASDA treasurer Stanley Piller is the only candidate for the office of president.

Current ASDA president Tami Jackson is the only candidate for the office of treasurer.

ASDA members can also write in the name of a qualifying candidate.

Piller is a retail stamp dealer with some 70 years’ experience, according to his candidate statement. He has previously served as ASDA vice president as well as treasurer.

Jackson is a proprietor of Eric Jackson Revenue Stamps, where she has worked since 1999. She has also served as advertising director for the society’s American Stamp Dealer & Collector magazine.

Five candidates are vying for three positions as ASDA director. They are Tracy Carey, Rita Dumaine, Eric Jackson, Irv Miller and Bobby Prager.

Miller and Prager currently serve on the board and are running for re-election.

Each officer serves a two-year term. According to the association’s bylaws, no person shall be elected to any one office more than twice.

The president, treasurer and three directors are elected in odd-numbered years. The vice president, secretary and two directors are elected in even-numbered years.

ASDA members have been mailed 2021 election ballots that must be received by executive director Dana Guyer no later than June 1.

The new officers will begin their terms July 1.

The American Stamp Dealers Association is a professional organization established in 1914. Its membership includes retail and wholesale dealers, auction firms, online sellers and more from across the United States and from other countries around the world.

ASDA members are bound by a code of conduct that is published on the website.

The site also includes a dealer search function that collectors can use to locate a stamp dealer by location or specialty.

For more information contact the American Stamp Dealers Association Inc., Box 513, Centre Hall, PA 16828; or visit online.

