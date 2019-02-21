ASDA Midwest stamp show in Chicago suburb

Mar 1, 2019, 9 AM

The United States Postal Service will issue the Star Ribbon forever stamp on March 22 during the ASDA stamp show in Oakbrook Terrace, Ill.

By Linn’s Staff

The American Stamp Dealers Association will hold its Midwest Postage Stamp Show March 22-24 at the Holiday Inn Chicago Oakbrook, 17 W. 350 22nd St., Oakbrook Terrace, Ill., a Chicago suburb.

Show hours will be 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday. Admission and parking will be free.

In addition to the approximately 15 dealers participating in the bourse (sales area), the show will include a United States Postal Service and United Nations Postal Administration substation.

The United States Postal Service will also hold a first-day ceremony for the new Star Ribbon forever stamp to be issued Friday, March 22 at 11 a.m. A story about the stamp issue by Linn’s editor Michael Baadke appeared in the March 11 issue, page 1. The ceremony is free and open to the public, with preregistration at www.usps.com/starribbon.

Free appraisals will be offered during the show. Also, children ages 6-10 attending the show accompanied by an adult will receive a free gift.

The ASDA will offer a free appraisal service from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday. Visit the ASDA booth at the show entrance for more information.

Visit the ASDA website at www.americanstampdealer.com for additional information about the stamp show.

Connect with Linn’s Stamp News:

Sign up for our newsletter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter