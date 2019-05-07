ASDA officers re-elected for 2020

Jun 16, 2020, 8 AM

Incumbent officers of the American Stamp Dealers Association were re-elected to serve new terms. The results were announced June 10.

By Linn’s Staff

In the recent election held by the American Stamp Dealers Association, incumbent officers were re-elected to serve new terms beginning July 1, and all proposed changes to the ASDA bylaws were passed.

Members re-elected Kristin Maravelias as vice president, Scott Shaulis as secretary, and Mark Reasoner and Michael Eastick as directors. All ran unopposed.

Their new terms begin July 1.

Tami Jackson continues as the association’s president, and Stanley Piller serves as ASDA treasurer. Robert Prager, Irv Miller and Russell Eggert also serve as directors.

ASDA executive director Dana Guyer announced the election results June 10.

Guyer said that the updated bylaws will be posted on the ASDA website. The changes to 12 articles of the bylaws included minor revisions of wording plus revisions of membership classifications, election processes and other procedures.

Ballots for the election were submitted no later than June 1.

The American Stamp Dealers Association is a professional organization established in 1914. Its membership includes retail and wholesale dealers, auction firms, online sellers and more from across the United States and from other countries around the world.

ASDA members are bound by a code of conduct that is published on the website.

The site also includes a dealer search function that collectors can use to locate a stamp dealer by location or specialty.

For more information contact the American Stamp Dealers Association Inc., Box 513, Centre Hall, PA 16828.

