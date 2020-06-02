ATA course for collectors to improve presentation skills

Dec 16, 2020, 10 AM

By Linn’s Staff

The American Topical Association is offering an online course to help collectors improve their virtual presentation skills.

Titled “Say it with PowerPoint: How to Present your Stamps like a Pro,” the course will be offered in three sessions Jan. 5, Jan. 7 and Jan. 12. Each session will be held from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Eastern Standard Time.

The course instructor is Michele Bresso, a professor of public speaking, small group and leadership communication whose 30-year career in the communication field also includes serving as public relations director, publications editor, radio news director, workshop speaker and more.

Topics to be covered in the course include: what to put on a PowerPoint slide and what not to; effective slide layout, image and font choices; how to organize your presentation to keep the audience’s interest; ways to energize your delivery with verbal and nonverbal communication; and how to open and close a presentation with power and punch.

The cost for the three-day course is $25 for ATA members and $35 for nonmembers.

To register for the class, visit the ATA website and click on the Events tab at the top of the homepage. The deadline to register is Dec. 31.

Registered participants will receive additional information via email to help prepare for the class.

