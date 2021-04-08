ATA launches new online one-page exhibit program

May 27, 2021, 10 AM

By Linn’s Staff

As part of its participation in the Great American Stamp Show 2021, the American Topical Association has launched a virtual exhibit program called “My One-Page Exhibit!”

The Great American Stamp Show will take place Aug. 12-15 in Rosemont, Ill., a suburb of Chicago. Additional information about the show can be found on page 1 of the June 7 issue of Linn’s Stamp News.

The new online exhibit program encourages both new and experienced exhibitors to create an exhibit page that highlights and tells a story about items from their collections.

In announcing this exhibit, the ATA said, “Whether the collector is just venturing into the world of exhibiting or is one who wants to test the waters for a new exhibit, this is for everyone in the philatelic world.”

There are no fees to participate, and there will be no judging or popularity voting.

All exhibits must be in pdf format and submitted via email to ataonepage@americantopical.org.

Exhibits should be the property of the exhibitor.

Exhibitors may submit more than one exhibit, but multiple submissions should be independent of each other in content.

Visit the American Topical Association website for guidance, details and examples.

The deadline to submit exhibits is July 15.

Exhibits will be available for viewing on the ATA website beginning Aug. 12 during Great American Stamp Show. Exhibits may also be viewed after the show.

