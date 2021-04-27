ATA offers free checklist of 'Peanuts' characters

Apr 27, 2021, 2 PM

The American Topical Association is offering, through the end of December, a free checklist of stamps and related items featuring the Peanuts characters created by Charles M. Schulz.

The list includes 68 stamps picturing Charlie Brown, Snoopy, Woodstock, Lucy, Linus and more, 34 postmarks, as well as cinderellas and other items. It can be downloaded free through the end of December at the ATA's website.

To receive a printed copy of the three-page list, send an addressed, stamped envelope to ATA, Box 8, Carterville, IL 62918-0008.

The checklist was compiled by topical cartoon collector Carol Costa and ATA president Jack Andre Denys. The list will be updated as new information becomes available.

As with all ATA checklists, the Schulz list includes a description of each item, and it can be searched and sorted by country, issue date, or Scott number.

This is the fourth year the ATA has offered a free checklist. Previous topics were Halloween, turkeys, and gingerbread.

ATA members can obtain, for a small fee, checklists on more than 1,200 topics, and the newly expanded “dATAbase” can also be custom searched for stamps on very specific topics.

Information about ATA membership benefits and membership information can be found on the website.