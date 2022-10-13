ATA offers thematic exhibiting workshop in March

Feb 26, 2023, 1 PM

By Linn’s Staff

The American Topical Association is hosting a two-session workshop on developing the thematic exhibiting story line through creativity, the ATA announced in a Feb. 16 press release.

The March 4 and March 11 sessions start at 4 p.m. on the online meeting platform Zoom.

In the first session, workshop instructor Jean Wang demonstrates how thematic exhibitors can use creativity and draw on all branches of philately to illustrate a story. Participants have the opportunity to receive feedback on their potential exhibit items following this session.

Wang, a hematologist and leukemia researcher in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, has received 19 awards for her thematic exhibiting, including grand awards at Canpex in 2019 and Orapex in 2022 for her exhibit “Blood: A Modern Medicine.” She serves as a member of the Canada Post Stamp Advisory Committee.

In the second session, participants can capitalize on interactions with Wang and engage in discussions based on the details from the first session.

The cost for the “Thematic Exhibiting: Connecting Through Creativity” workshop is $25 for ATA members and $45 for nonmembers. To register, visit the events page of the ATA’s website.

New members can receive the discounted registration cost. Membership in the ATA is $35 per year for U.S. members and $45 for international members.

For more information about the ATA, write to the American Topical Association, Box 2143, Greer, SC 29652-2143, or visit the ATA online.

