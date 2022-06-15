ATA seeks nominations for distinguished topical philatelist

Oct 13, 2022, 8 AM

The American Topical Association is accepting nominations for the Distinguished Topical Philatelist award until Dec. 31.

This award, the highest presented by the association, is given each year to an individual who has provided outstanding service to philately, especially topical philately.

Letters of nomination should be sent to Vera Felts, chair of the selection committee, by mail at 211 Petal Lane, Sequim, WA 98382-3612 or by email at vera_1102@yahoo.com.

A committee of past award recipients will choose the winner.

The award will be presented Aug. 12, 2023, during a banquet at the Great American Stamp Show to take place in Cleveland, Ohio, Aug. 10-13, 2023.

